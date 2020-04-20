 Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Comes Out as Anti-Vaxxer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Ziggy Marley: 'Be Responsible Citizens of Planet Earth' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Comes Out as Anti-Vaxxer

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine,” he said during a livestream on Sunday

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock (10544468dt)Novak Djokovic reacts during the Men's Singles FinalAustralian Open Tennis, Day Fourteen, Melbourne Park, Australia - 02 Feb 2020

Novak Djokovic said that he would have to consider whether he would get a COVID-19 vaccination, even if it meant not competing in professional tennis.

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

With anti-social distancing protests sprouting up across the country, the COVID-19 deniers are out in full force. Right on the front lines are anti-vaxxers, many of whom have spent the past few months downplaying the risks of COVID-19 or sharing conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus to push the idea of Big Pharma benefiting from a potential future vaccine.

Apparently, among their ranks is tennis star Novak Djokovic, who came out against vaccines in a livestream on Sunday.

During a conversation with several other Serbian athletes, which was broadcast on Facebook on Sunday, Djokovic expressed his concerns about potentially being forced to get a vaccine in the future in order to be able to professionally compete.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

There is currently no vaccine available for COVID-19, and medical experts estimate that any future vaccine would only become available in 12 to 18 months at the earliest. In this regard, the scenario Djokovic posed was purely hypothetical. It’s possible he was addressing a viral tweet from tennis pro Amelie Mauresmo, who posted earlier this month, “I think we’re going to have to draw a line under the 2020 tennis season. International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis.”

Currently, due to the pandemic all tennis tournaments have been canceled until mid-July, including Wimbledon, which has been canceled for the first time since World War II. It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Open, which is typically held in mid-August, will be held as usual this year.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: anti-vaccine, coronavirus, covid-19, Tennis, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.