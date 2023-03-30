A Popular Hip-Hop Podcast Has Become a Safe Haven for White Supremacy: Report

No Jumper, a popular podcast whose roots are in hip-hop culture, has allegedly transitioned into a platform for white supremacy, antisemitism, and misogyny, according to a Media Matters for America investigation. The news site, which describes itself as “a progressive research center that monitors, analyzes, & corrects right-wing misinformation,” points to interviews that host Adam Grandmaison, aka Adam22, has conducted with Nick Fuentes, Richard Spencer, and members of the Nation of Islam in which each expressed bigoted viewpoints that Grandmaison did not challenge. “Did I just do my part to sort of like make being racist seem chill to people?” Grandmaison wondered aloud after interviewing Fuentes.

The podcast has a formidable reach: 4.2 million YouTube subscribers, 3 million Instagram followers, 2.1 million TikTok followers, and 1.2 million Twitter followers. The program is also available via Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud and other mainstream platforms.

In its infancy, the podcast featured interviews with Rapsody, A$AP Ferg, Krayzie Bone, Gwar, and even Tay Zonday. Media Matters reports that No Jumpers started featuring problematic guests over the past year. One co-host, the news site claims, reportedly quit the show after the Spencer interview. “What the fuck are we doing?” the host, AD (aka Armand Douglas), said. “Why are we platforming this guy? We’ve got to hold everybody accountable, including Adam.”

Neither Grandmaison nor the No Jumpers podcast have responded publicly to Media Matters’ report since it was published. Reps for No Jumpers and Grandmaison did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

When Spencer, who organized the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, appeared on No Jumper earlier this month, Grandmaison whitewashed Spencer's past statements. "Almost every quote that I'm seeing from you talking about your white identity or whatever is something that sounds eerily familiar to something I've heard Black people say in relatively mainstream circles in the last couple of years," Grandmaison said. "A large percentage of them didn't really seem all that shocking to me."

When Fuentes appeared on the show last October, he doled out offensive antisemitic tropes. “It’s obviously true that Jews have connections everywhere, in finance, Hollywood, media, universities,” he said. On the same episode, Sneako, an influencer that Media Matters describes as misogynistic, said, “[Jews] have ultimate control and power and they will abuse it if they need to protect their agenda.”

On the same episode, Fuentes claimed “Black people are committing the majority of the violent crime.” An FBI report, cited by Media Matters, debunks this, saying “Among the most serious incidents of violent crime (rape or sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault), there were no statistically significant differences by race between offenders.”

Grandmaison called some of the guests’ theories “interesting,” though he also said he would edit out “Holocaust minimalism.”

Rizza Islam, a member of the Nation of Islam, echoed similar thoughts on the show that same month, claiming Jews "have control over modern media and banking." He also claimed that Jews wish to "destroy" Black people's "ability to have a livelihood, to take care of their family."

The podcast also featured the author of a book titled Why Women Deserve Less, Myron Gaines (aka Amrou Fudl), and a “dating coach” named Walter Weekes. The men, who host their own podcast together, suggested that it was good to demean women.

The Media Matters report underscores Grandmaison’s awareness using his own quotes. “I’ll be, like, normalizing him,” Grandmaison said of Fuentes on the show. “Letting him come in and giving him a clean version of his platform when the reality of what he’s into might be a little bit darker.”