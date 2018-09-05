Nike Unveils New Colin Kaepernick Ad, Scheduled to Air During NFL Season Opener

Nike unveiled its first ad following the announcement on Labor Day that Colin Kaepernick — the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality against African-Americans — would be the newest face of Nike for the 30-year anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign. The ad, according to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell, is scheduled to air during the NFL’s 2018 season opener on Thursday.

FIRST LOOK: New Nike “Just Do It” ad, voiced by @Kaepernick7, scheduled to air, as of now, on tomorrow night’s Falcons-Eagles season opener. pic.twitter.com/FZpUhdOlWW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 5, 2018

Since Kaepernick’s Nike sponsorship was announced, there has been significant backlash from the right wing. Nike, however, seems to welcome the controversy with its chosen airtime for the slot. Nike is the official uniform manufacturer of the NFL.

The two-minute ad, which is voiced entirely by Kaepernick, urges viewers, “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough.” It also features the slogan, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” which was the centerpiece of the ad that announced Nike’s partnership with Kaepernick on Monday.

The commercial also prominently features Serena Williams, LeBron James and Shaquem Griffin, the rookie linebacker whose hand was amputated in childhood.