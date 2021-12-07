Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died: ‘You Can’t Heal Until You Feel’

Nick Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show this morning to share an emotional message regarding the death of Zen Cannon, his seventh child, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend at five months old.

Cannon selected a photo of Zen for this episode’s picture of the day before breaking the news to his crew and audience. Over the past few months, he said had noticed an uptake in what seemed to be sinus issues for the baby and wanted to further investigate, especially having also taken notice of the size of his head.

“We went in to check his sinuses, they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by that time we found out he had another condition,” Cannon explained. There had been fluid building in Zen’s head and the family was made aware of a malignant tumor that required immediate surgery. After a few weeks, the condition worsened over Thanksgiving weekend.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgemental of me,” he said. “I really have to say, Zen’s mom Alyssa [Scott], Alyssa was the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible.”

This past weekend, Cannon and Scott spent as much time as possible with Zen, taking him to the beach Sunday morning to be near the ocean while the sun rose. He died later in the day. Cannon said of the weekend: “Not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set.”

“You can’t heal until you feel,” he said of continuing on with the show. “This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son.”