Still ‘F—king Like Crazy’: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, Rise Messiah

Congrats Nick Cannon! On Friday, the host of Wild N’ Out shared that model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares 19-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden Sagon, had their third child (and his tenth, altogether). The baby boy’s name? Rise Messiah.

“Another Blessing!!!” Cannon wrote. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

He added, “But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon shared a video of Bell’s “BlessingWay” to celebrate the child’s arrival. He also thanked Bell for being his “rock and foundation” and for teaching him “so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

“For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!” he wrote. “I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!”

Cannon added that Bell went through “48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking damage” to welcome their child.

The baby’s birth comes weeks after he shared that Bell was expecting, with a similarly cheesy video of a pregnancy photo shoot. Cannon wrote: “Time Stopped and This Happened.” He also used the hashtag #Sunshine and #SonRISE.

The compilation video sees Cannon posing alongside Bell — and their two children together — as the song “Sunshine” by Alexander O’Neal plays in the background during a multi-pronged photoshoot.

Here’s the baby breakdown for Cannon: Along with his two (now three) with Bell, he shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, and 13-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is also pregnant, though it’s unclear if Cannon is the father. (That puts us at seven, possibly eight kids.) He also shares newborn Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. Cannon also welcomed baby Zen with Alyssa Scott last December, but he later died of brain cancer at five months old. He also shares Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love at the end of January and shared a video on YouTube titled “VERY EMOTIONAL LABOR AND DELIVERY VLOG” where she chronicled the moments leading up to the delivery. In the video, Cannon could be seen carrying Legendary after Tiesi thanked him, writing, “My amazing partner who showed the f* up for us. We love you so much.”

Several months ago, Cannon told Lip Service he was “fucking like crazy” and that more children were on the way this year. Cannon joked by saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

At the time, Cannon said he went to therapy and attempted celibacy last fall, though he admits the effort did not last long since he was depressed due to the loss of his son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 of brain cancer.

“I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state,” he said. “So December, especially right before Christmas, I started fucking like crazy … So I broke the celibacy.”

Minutes after the pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, Cannon’s Instagram returned to its normally scheduled programming as he reposted info about his recent single with Chris Brown on his Instagram story.

This story was updated on Sept. 30 to include news of the birth of Cannon and Bell’s child.