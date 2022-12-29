Nick Cannon Now Has a Dozen Kids After Welcoming Fifth Child of the Year 

What is Nick Cannon preparing for that the rest of us don’t know about? The Masked Singer host has officially welcomed his fifth child of the year, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott, bringing his total count to a dozen children.

Last December, Cannon and Scott’s five-month-old son Zen died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. In an Instagram post announcing the Dec. 14 birth of their daughter, Scott wrote: “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us.”

The accompanying video shows Scott and Cannon in the delivery room earlier this month taking joyful selfies with their newborn rainbow baby, a label given to children born to a family that has lost a child during birth or infancy.

A week prior, Cannon shared a lengthy tribute to Zen on the first anniversary of his death. “Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” he wrote. “A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Along with Zen, Halo Marie joins Cannon’s other children, including 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; 20-month-old Powerful Queen, 3-month-old Rise Messiah, and 5-year-old Golden Saigon with Brittany Bell; 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; 5-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and 3-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.