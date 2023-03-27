Nick Cannon Calls Backlash to Past Anti-Semitic Comments a ‘Growth Moment’

Nick Cannon is continuing to learn from his mistakes. Responding to the backlash he received after making anti-semitic comments in 2020, Cannon is mapping out a plan to move forward with accountability. In a recent interview with All Hip-Hop, he reflected on the aftermath of his comments, calling that time in his life a “growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man.”

in June 2020, Cannon was criticized for making controversial comments about the Jewish community on his YouTube channel Cannon’s Class series, where he discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“I’m gonna be super honest with you, man. That process was a growth moment for me on so many levels as a man,” Cannon said before announcing the launch of a new podcast Solutions: To Hate or Not To Hate, co-hosted by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“It’s really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives,” Cannon explained. “We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man. Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities. And again, because that’s the thing, we can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don’t engage, what are we really doing, if we can’t even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes.”

When the mics aren’t on, and cameras aren’t rolling, Cannon said he still wants to work to hold himself accountable. “I’m no longer about just talk. We can sit out on every podcast and talk about what we believe and who we are, but once the podcast go off, don’t nothing happen, what did you really do?” he asked. “If I’m really about connecting with a community and finding solutions, that’s why we created that podcast. I’m really putting my money where my mouth is and my energy to where my heart is. To me, that situation says, ‘All right, I’m done talking. Everybody talk. Let’s figure it out, let’s solve it. What’s the problem?'” Editor’s picks

Cannon added: “The next people who say something in front of a microphone can have an understanding of what it is, so they don’t stumble and fumble and have to lose opportunities or get so-called canceled and all of that stuff on the next go around. Really, it’s just about bringing people closer together. Ultimately, nobody’s monolithic, but we’re all one organism that allows this thing to keep pumping.”

On the controversial Cannon's Class episode, during which Public Enemy's Professor Griff joined him, Cannon reportedly claimed that the Jewish community is responsible "for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe."

In response, ViacomCBS removed him from Wild ‘N Out indefinitely, stating: “We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

At the time, Cannon responded on Facebook: “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”