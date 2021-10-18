 NHL Suspends Evander Kane 21 Games for Fake Covid Vaccination Card - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: One $30 Cable Can Charge All Your Devices at Once
Sharks’ Evander Kane Suspended 21 Games for Fake Covid Vaccination Card

San Jose Sharks forward can’t return to team until November 30th, NHL says

Reporter

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane suspended for 21 games over fake covid-19 vaccination card

Jeff Chiu/AP

The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane after he reportedly submitted a fake Covid-19 vaccination card. Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in the United States and Canada, and it is also violates NHL policy.

Kane, who has been suspended without pay for 21 games, won’t be eligible to play until November 30th against the New Jersey Devils, the NHL announced on Monday.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The forward was also under separate investigation for other allegations made by his wife Deanna, who alleged he sexually and physically abused her per Associated Press. On Monday, NHL announced the allegations “could not be substantiated.” An earlier investigation into Deanna’s allegation that Kane was gambling on NHL games was also deemed unsubstantiated by the league last month.

Kane has not participated during training camp and did not play in the team’s season opener on Saturday against the Winnepeg Jets.

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the Sharks organization said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

 

In This Article: covid-19, NHL

