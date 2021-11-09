NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers for Covid-19 Protocol Violations

The National Football League has fined the Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating Covid-19 protocols, CNBC reports.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced it would fine the Packers $300,000. Rodgers was fined $14,650 for going to a party unvaccinated. Rodgers was caught on video unmasked at a Halloween party attended by his teammates.

The team’s Allen Lazard was also given a fine of $14,650 for attending the Halloween party. The NFL also issued a warning to the Packers that they could risk the loss of draft picks should they incur future Covid violations.

Last week, Rodgers, who tested positive for Covid-19, sparked controversy after he appeared to previously mislead reporters about his vaccination status. Rodgers is unvaccinated, but he had told reporters in August that he was “immunized.”

In an interview during The Pat McAfee Show last Friday, he rattled off a litany of anti-vaxx catchphrases: Ivermectin, “politicized,” “my own research,” a Martin Luther King Jr. quote applied wildly out of context (“You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules”), “monoclonals,” “sterility,” and more. Rodgers also denied he misled reporters, and called it a “witch hunt.”

Rodgers tested positive last Wednesday and must isolate for 10 days. He is eligible to return to the Packers for the team’s next game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.