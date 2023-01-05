NFL Player Damar Hamlin Showing ‘Remarkable Improvement,’ Team Announces

Doctors tending to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Thursday that he is making “remarkable improvement” and “steady progress” just days after suffering cardiac arrest following a tackle during his team’s Monday night game.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” the Bills said in a statement Thursday. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

NFL insider Ian Rapaport added in a tweet Thursday that “Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive. Truly incredible. One thing that’s very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours. Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Another very positive sign.”

From NFL Now: #Bills safety Damar Hamlin has opened his eyes. pic.twitter.com/Obu9czCxhD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

On Monday night, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in a tackle during the game at Ohio’s Paycor Stadium. Although Hamlin bounced back on his feet, after taking a few steps, he collapsed backward onto the turf. A referee whistled for the clock to stop with 5:58 left in the opening quarter. Medical staff and local paramedics rushed to the motionless player and administered CPR to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat before he was transported to the hospital in an ambulance around 16 minutes later.

NFL officials announced the game's postponement after play was suspended for more than an hour. Officials said the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week, while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now, according to the Associated Press.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals,” the Bills said in a statement. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Prayers for Hamlin flooded social media following his on-field collapse, and donations to his holiday fundraiser — a toy drive promoted by his Chasing M’s Foundation — raised over $3.4 million from over 134,000 contributors in the hours following the medical emergency.