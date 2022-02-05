NFL Commish on Coaching Diversity Amid Brian Flores Lawsuit: ‘The Results Have Been Unacceptable’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a league-wide memo Saturday in response to the lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores that alleged the league has racist hiring practices.

Flores’ lawsuit — which stated that the league “remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers” — also accused the NFL of being “racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation,” noting how even though 70 percent of the league’s players are black, there is currently only one black head coach.

In his letter to the NFL’s CEOs and club presidents, Goodell said he wanted “to address a subject that many of us have discussed together, not only this week, but consistently over for many years.”

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell wrote. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just sent this memo to clubs, saying the league is retaining outside experts to help reevaluate its DEI policies and matters regarding integrity of the game will be “reviewed thoroughly and independently” in light of allegations from Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/VUK2dm0MMe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

While the NFL previously dismissed Flores’ lawsuit as “without merit,” the commissioner admitted Saturday, “We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week. While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

As for Flores’ claim that he was offered financial compensation to lose games with the Dolphins (thus improving the team’s draft pick), Goodell said the league would “thoroughly and independently” investigate any issue relating to the “integrity of NFL games.”

“There is much work to do,” Goodell’s letter concluded, “and we will embrace this moment and seize the opportunity to become a stronger, more inclusive league.”