New York Comic Con to Go All-Virtual This Year

Since 2006, New York Comic Con has given fans on the East Coast a place to gather, geek out and show off their favorite superhero outfits. This year, though, fans will have to approximate that experience online. The event, which was slated to be held October 8th to 11th at Manhattan’s Javits Center, is going all digital.

Organizer ReedPop will partner with YouTube for New York Comic Con Metaverse, to be held on the same dates in October. According to Variety, the event will include panels around shows like American Gods and various programs within the Star Trek franchise, with companies like Hulu, Starz, FX, DreamWorks Animation and CBS All Access all set to participate. The YouTube Live Chat and Community features, Variety notes, will help facilitate audience-based Q&As

Earlier this year, San Diego Comic Con also had to convert to a digital event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. ReedPop has an earluer Metaverse event scheduled for Thursday through Sunday.

“While we won’t be able to geek out with each other in person this year, we’re working hard to make sure Metaverse August and October will deliver unique experiences to help fill some of the longing we all have to get back to a convention,” reads a statement from ReedPop. “We miss shows just as much as you do and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that when it is safe for us to be together again, you’ll have the same amazing experience you’ve come to expect from NYCC.”