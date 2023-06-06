NY’s Air Quality Among World’s Worst as Canada Wildfire Rages On

More than 400 active fires were burning in Canada on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. With 27 new fires reported and 200 out of control, Canada’s wildfires have engulfed the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for more than a week.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in New York City was the worst in the world, according to CNN. By the afternoon, the city’s air pollution levels were among the five worst in the world.

An estimated 26,000 people across Canada had fled their homes because of the wildfires as of Monday, said Canada’s minister of public safety Bill Blair.

At a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the national crisis. “When people lose their homes, they don’t just lose a roof and their possessions,” Mr. Trudeau said. “They lose a special place where they saw their children grow up, where they built a life for themselves. This is incredibly difficult and heartbreaking.”

Air quality in New York is projected to remain at the “unhealthy” level through Friday, AccuWeather reported. Dr. Boris Quennehen, an air quality scientist with Plume Labs, said that Tuesday was the worst air quality the city has endured from wildfire smoke since at least 2019.

The forecasting service rated asthma conditions as "very high," and projects that Wednesday will bring the worst air quality conditions to the city.

According to ABC, the smoke originated from wildfires in Quebec, where more than 160 forest fires are currently raging. NASA reported that some region’s fires were ignited by lightning strikes.

Air quality alerts have been sent in 17 states and in cities including Baltimore, Boston, Minneapolis, Raleigh and St. Louis, according to ABC.