New Jersey Could Vote to Legalize Pot Today

After nearly a year and a half of debate, both houses of the New Jersey state legislature are expected to vote on a controversial cannabis legislation bill on Monday.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory and Expungement Aid Modernization Act would legalize and tax the recreational use of marijuana. It would also expand the medical marijuana program by making it tax-free and more accessible; expunge marijuana possession-related charges from people’s criminal records and regulate the sale of up to one ounce of marijuana to people over 21, in “a similar fashion to the regulation of alcohol for adults,” according to the bill.

For the past few months, Gov. Phil Murphy, who campaigned for office on a platform of legalization, and Democratic state lawmakers have been hard at work trying to garner support from state legislators. Yet insiders say there may be another hurdle: the bill is expected to pass in the state assembly, but it may fall just shy of the 21 votes necessary to pass in the state senate, according to InsideNJ.

If the vote fails to pass, it would likely be delayed till the end of the year, State Senate President Stephen Sweeney told NJ Advance Media. It’s also possible that the issue will be put to voters in November for a possible referendum.

Marijuana legalization has garnered a great deal of support from New Jerseyans, 6 out of 10 of whom support legalization, according to a Monmouth University poll from last month. (Nearly three-quarters also support expunging previous criminal offenses related to marijuana possession, according to the poll.)

The battle to legalize marijuana in the state has been so contentious that celebrities have gotten involved, advocating for local lawmakers to pass the bill. Last weekend, Whoopi Goldberg, who has a home in West Orange, NJ, personally made calls to lawmakers urging them to approve the bill. Goldberg has been an outspoken advocate for legalization, writing in an op-ed in USA Today that she regularly uses cannabis to relieve headaches related to glaucoma.

“For countless adults across New Jersey, myself included, marijuana has never been about getting high just for the sake of it,” she wrote in the op-ed. “And, that’s something that lawmakers on Monday need to remember. The unhinged and dire doomsday prophecies of some simply have not come to fruition elsewhere, nor will they in New Jersey.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D. – N.J.), who is currently running for president, also issued a statement on Friday voicing strong support for the bill, noting that African-American offenders are disproportionately penalized by existing marijuana laws. (In New Jersey in particular, three times as many African-Americans are arrested for marijuana possession than whites, despite the fact that both groups have similar rates of marijuana use.)

“With this bill, New Jersey legislators can send a strong message to the country that marijuana legalization and social justice must be inextricably linked,” Booker said.

If both the assembly and the state senate pass the bill, New Jersey will become the eleventh state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, not counting the District of Columbia.

This story is developing.