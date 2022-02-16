 NBA Commish Adam Silver Criticizes 'Oddity' of NYC's Vaccine Mandate - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Taking a Business Risk? Nine Signs You're About to Make a Big Mistake
Home Culture Culture News

NBA Commish Criticizes Hypocrisy of New York City Vaccine Mandate That Keeps Kyrie Irving Benched

Current rules allow unvaccinated visiting athletes to play in NYC area while Nets’ Irving must sit out home games

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets gestures during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets gestures during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving

Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticized the New York City mandate that prevents unvaccinated athletes on area teams — specifically the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving — from playing in home games, yet allows unvaccinated players on visiting teams to take the court at the city’s arenas.

“This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players,” Silver told ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday. “I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn’t quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can’t. To me, that’s a reason they should take a look at that ordinance.”

Related Stories

Kyrie Irving Decides Peak Pandemic Is Perfect Time to Make His Season Debut
The NBA's Anti-Vaxxers Are Trying to Push Around the League — And It’s Working

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

The commissioner’s comments weren’t so much in support of the anti-vax Irving playing in Brooklyn again as they were a suggestion for Mayor Eric Adams to reexamine the mandate that creates a competitive advantage for visiting teams. For example, reportedly unvaccinated Sacramento Kings forward Justin Holiday played four games in the New York City area over the course of this season — twice in Brooklyn, including a Valentine’s Day game, and twice at Madison Square Garden — as a member of the visiting team. Irving, meanwhile, as a member of the Nets organization, was forced by law to miss the Feb. 14 game, even though he and Holiday share the same vaccine status.

Silver, however, speculated that with Covid cases declining in New York City after Omicron highs, Mayor Adams might ultimately reexamine the mandate, which was put in place by his predecessor Bill de Blasio.

“So while, again, my personal view is people should get vaccinated and boosted, I can imagine a scenario where Brooklyn, as part of New York City, with a new mayor now who wasn’t in place, Eric Adams, when that original ordinance was put into place, I could see him deciding to change along the way and say it’s no longer necessary to have a mandatory vaccination requirement, as I said, particularly one that only affects home players,” Silver added.

Following the trade of James Harden for Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant’s injury, the preseason powerhouse Brooklyn Nets are suddenly on the outskirts of the playoff picture as they’ve recently been forced to play home games without any of their Big Three talents; Simmons has not yet returned to the court after taking a mental health leave all season from his previous team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets are obviously hopeful Mayor Adams revisits the New York City mandate ahead of the playoffs so all three of their stars can play together at home for the first time.

Speaking to reporters this weekend about his inability to play in home games, Irving — the league’s most prominent unvaccinated player and vocal anti-vaxxer — told reporters, “There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city, then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances. But because I’m there, we have Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate, we have things going on that are real-life circumstances that are not just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don’t feel guilt. I’m just living my life as best I can, just like everybody else that missed these last two years.”

In This Article: Kyrie Irving, NBA

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.