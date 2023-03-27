fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
School Shooting

Three Children, Three Adults Dead in Shooting at Nashville Christian School

Nashville police confirmed that the female shooter, identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, is also dead
Three Children Dead, Suspect Dead After Shooting at Nashville Private School
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, in Nashville, Tenn. March 27, 2023. Metro Nashville Police Department/AP

Three children and three adult staff members are dead following a school shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning. Officials said a suspect — a 28-year-old Nashville woman — is also dead, and “multiple patients” have been reported following the shooting.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to Rolling Stone that three pediatric patients with gunshot wounds were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where they were pronounced dead after arrival.

On Monday morning, “an active shooter event” occurred at the Covenant School, a private Christian school at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Students were directed to reconnect with their parents at a nearby church, per a post on Metro Nashville Police Department’s Twitter.

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement. During a media briefing, Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said police received a call on Monday morning at 10:13 a.m. about an active shooter at the school. Officers entered the first story of the school to begin clearing it when they heard shots coming from the second level. “They immediately went to the gunfire. When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter and female who was firing,” he said. “The officers engaged her. She was fatally shot by responding police officers.” He added the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, had “at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun.”

During the media briefing, Aaron said one officer was also injured during the incident.

Trending

FBI and ATF Nashville special agents have also responded to the scene and are assisting local authorities.

This is a developing story…

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Trial: 'You Skied Directly Into My F---ing Back!'

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault, Rep Says Actor "Has Done Nothing Wrong"

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos With Lookalike Daughter Chicago — Who Has Already Mastered the Perfect Pout

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad