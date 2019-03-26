×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Logic's Guitar-Driven Soundtrack for Debut Novel 'Supermarket' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

NASA Cancels First All-Female Spacewalk Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Women-Sized Suits

The agency was immediately accused of sexism, but the real explanation is more complicated

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Hammock Koch

Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Hammock Koch were set to do the first all-female spacewalk in honor of Women's History Month.

Maxim Shipenkov/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock, Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When NASA announced earlier this month that it would be conducting its first all-female spacewalk in honor of Women’s History Month, featuring female astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain, people were like, “Awesome! Good job, NASA!” In fact, one might even say, if one were so inclined, that the move was one small step for female astronauts in NASA, and one giant leap for womankind. (Sorry.)

That enthusiasm was curbed, however, when NASA said that nope, sorry, it was calling off that whole all-female spacewalk thing. In a statement released on Monday, NASA announced that a male astronaut, Nick Hague, would replace one of the female astronauts, Anne McClain, in the spacewalk, because McClain required a spacesuit with a medium-sized torso. “Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, Koch will wear it,” NASA said. Instead, Hague and Koch will do the spacewalk on Friday, while McClain will do a spacewalk on April 8th with astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Naturally, NASA’s statement prompted outcry on Twitter, with many pointing out the irony of commemorating Women’s History Month by sending in a male astronaut to take a female astronaut’s place. And it’s true that NASA in general does have something of a gender parity problem: NASA administrators have been vocal about the need for the agency to hire more women, and according to one Science Magazine report, only about 15 percent of NASA’s planetary mission science team members are female. Although NASA appears to have made a valiant effort to remedy that (in 2013, half of its astronaut candidate class were women, including McClain and Koch), the spacesuit problem didn’t stop people from commenting generally on the issue of female representation in STEM.

To be fair to NASA, however, the spacesuit issue appears to be more of a logistical one than a gender-based one: according to a statement NASA spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz gave to NBC News, although there are two medium-sized spacesuits available, one is a spare that would require extensive reconfiguration and “it is more efficient to swap spacewalkers than to reconfigure the elements of the spacesuit.” And as Ars Technica reporter and NASA expert Eric Berger notes, having a well-fitting spacesuit is crucial to executing basic tasks in space, so “if McClain was uncomfortable in a large spacesuit, she (and NASA) made the correct call here.”

That said, NASA does have a general spacesuit shortage, according to Berger: there are only 11 currently in service, all of which were originally designed way back in the 1970s. So while it’s probably unfair to chalk up the cancellation of the all-female spacewalk to garden-variety sexism, it is probably fair to ask why one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated space programs can shoot a bunch of people in space, but can’t quite figure out how to efficiently dress them.

Related

A still from APOLLO 11 by Todd Miller, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition an at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Neon CNN FilmsAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
‘Apollo 11’ Trailer: See Never-Before-Seen Footage From NASA’s Moon Mission
How Can Progressives Do Better When it Comes to Sexism and Sexual Harassment?

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad