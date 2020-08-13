Naomie Harris, Brian Eno Team Up for Animated Short ‘Extinction Emergency’

Naomie Harris and Brian Eno have joined forces for Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now, an animated short about the climate and ecological crisis.

Harris does voiceover for the explainer, while Eno provides the score. “You are an amazing human being,” the actress says in the opening of the video. “You have the power to bring about great change. So listen carefully: Mass extinction has begun, and humans are responsible. All over our planet, one million species are at risk of disappearing forever. A process that the pandemic might accelerate.” The short goes on to emphasize the ecological crisis and the planet’s biodiversity loss and runaway consumerism.

Extinction Emergency was directed by Miritte Ben Yitzchak and produced by Serena Schellenberg. The script was written by Mark Ellis, with script and science by Matthew J Shribman. Simon Bass provided the end theme music.

The short is part of Extinction Rebellion, an international and politically non-partisan movement that persuades governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency. They’ll soon release a second short, Climate Crisis, and Why We Should Panic. It will be voiced by Kiera Knightley, and delves into the cause of climate change and why governments must enter crisis mode to handle the issue.