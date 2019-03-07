Watch Nancy Pelosi Celebrate Women in Congress at VH1 ‘Trailblazer Honors’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi celebrated the record-breaking number of women elected to Congress during an appearance at VH1’s Trailblazer Honors. The special will air tomorrow, March 8th – which also happens to be International Women’s Day – at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and Logo.

Along with touting the election of more than 100 women, Speaker Pelosi touched on the policy goals of the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives in this exclusive clip premiering at Rolling Stone. “The Democratic House is fighting to deliver progress for women and for all Americans,” she said. “These women are fighting for paycheck fairness, because every person deserves equal pay for equal work. We’re fighting to defend a woman’s right to choose every single day. We’re fighting to end the scourge of sexual harassment and assault on women in our country because there is no issue that is not a women’s issue. And we’re fighting to pass the Equality Act because we want to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Along with Pelosi, VH1’s Trailblazer Honors will celebrate director Ava DuVernay, author Margaret Atwood and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. Performers include Rita Ora and Elle King, while Cher, Mindy Kaling, Alyssa Milano and Anita Hill are among the presenters.

Pelosi recently sat down for an extensive cover story interview with Rolling Stone. She also appeared on the cover alongside three of her new congressional colleagues, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Jahana Hayes.