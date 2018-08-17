See Trump as John Wayne Gacy in ‘A Clown Can Get Away With Murder’

Two years ago, on a steamy day in mid-August, strange statues started popping up around the United States, depicting in grotesque detail what few people ever wanted to see: Donald Trump naked. Thankfully, they were quickly taken down.

Now Indecline, the anarchist art collective based out of Las Vegas that had commissioned the statues, has taken it one step further. While the last installation, titled, “The Emperor Has No Balls,” was about exposing Trump’s weaknesses, their new project — “A Clown Can Get Away With Murder” — likens him to serial killer John Wayne Gacy, and puts him high over morning rush hour in Los Angeles.

“Human rights, environmental protections, freedom of the press – which we’ve seen this week — civil decency,” a representative for Indecline tells Rolling Stone from their staging area in L.A. “These things are fundamentally necessary for a functioning democracy. So we would totally liken him to a serial killer.”

They had been stewing on an idea for a two-year anniversary project for a while, something connected to how Trump bragged that he could get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and getting away with it. During their research, they came across a disturbingly apt quote from Gacy, the professional party clown who raped and murdered at least 33 young men in the 1970s and early 1980s. “Gacy has this quote, when he was being hauled off,” recalls the representative. “A clown can get away with murder.”