‘My Favorite Murder’ Hosts Launch Podcast Network

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the hosts of the wildly popular true-crime comedy podcast My Favorite Murder, are asking their cult following of self-anointed “murderinos” to stay sexy, don’t get murdered — and to tune in to the four podcasts debuting under their newly launched podcast network, Exactly Right. The Los Angeles-based duo, in partnership with Stitcher, has curated a roster of shows that speak to the diverse interests of their dedicated fanbase, which has grown to an astonishing 19 million monthly listeners since the show debuted in January 2016.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome this slate of smart, funny, and investigative podcasts to the Exactly Right network,” Kilgariff and Hardstark said in a statement. “All of these shows have built up loyal audiences on their own, and we hope to give them a broader platform for sharing their stories with new listeners.”

First up is The Fall Line, which debuted its second season on Wednesday under the Exactly Right umbrella. Hosted by licensed therapist Brooke Hargrove and writer Laurah Norton, the series investigates the cold cases of marginalized communities in the Southeast, this season zeroing in on Atlanta. In the first episode, available now, the hosts preview this season’s case: the kidnapping of seven babies born at an area hospital between 1978 and 1996. New episodes are released every Wednesday.

Exactly Right is also home to the second season of This Podcast Will Kill You, a deep dive into various deadly diseases hosted by ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke. Released on Tuesdays, the first episode of this season (available now) sinks its teeth into one of the most terrifying and strange diseases known to man and man’s best friend: rabies.

On the decidedly less grim end of the network’s roster is Kilgariff’s other podcast, Do You Need A Ride?, which has been pumping out weekly episodes since April 2014. The series returns with its 113th episode on December 3rd, with new episodes released the first and third Monday of every month. Recorded inside a 2008 Honda Accord, Kilgariff is joined by her friend and fellow comedian Chris Fairbanks as they interview guests — both famous (Rob Delaney) and not-so-famous (Kilgariff’s 17-year-old niece) — while shuttling them to or from the Los Angeles airport.

Lastly, Exactly Right is now home to the The Purrcast, a podcast for cat people hosted by Sara Iyer and Steven Ray Morris (MFM’s producer). Since September 2015, Iyer and Morris have been interviewing their fellow feline enthusiasts — because they “can’t talk to their cats” — about topics like new kittens, weird cat behaviors and unfair stereotypes about cat ladies. The show’s 171st episode is out today, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Kilgariff and Hardstark will continue to release two episodes a week of My Favorite Murder under the Exactly Right banner, but that’s not all they have planned for 2019 — the brand will expand outside the audio realm when Kilgariff and Hardstark release their first book next summer. Described as a memoir, Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered will put a personal focus on a theme that’s become key to MFM’s popularity with women: the importance of self-advocating and valuing personal safety. The book hits shelves in May 28th, 2019.