Amazon Is Already Listing the Mueller Report Online: Will It Be Made Public?

Less than 72 hours after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, two listings popped up on Amazon that make the report available for pre-order for the general public. There’s only one problem: the full report has yet to be released, and experts don’t know if it will ever be made public.

One Amazon listing promises “an edition” of the Mueller report that includes an introduction from attorney, Harvard Law Professor and frequent cable news commentator, Alan Dershowitz, who will provide “a constitutional, civil law-based commentary sorely needed in today’s media landscape.” A second listing is seemingly attributed to The Washington Post, and it promises the report, a timeline of events and “key documents” in the special counsel’s investigation, including filings pertaining to General Michael T. Flynn, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone. The listing says both Mueller’s report and the supporting documents will be accompanied by an introduction and analysis from Post reporters.

While the listings have already shot to the top of Amazon’s Best Sellers list, observers wonder whether the collections will ever make it to publication. Both listings have April 30th as a placeholder release date, though there has been no talk of any timeline regarding the report’s full release — even to Congress.

Despite calls from both Democrats and Republicans to release the full report swiftly, neither Mueller nor Attorney General William Barr have made any sort of definitive commitment to release anything beyond the four-page letter Barr sent out over the weekend, which established that neither President Trump nor members of his campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government to run election interference.

Earlier this month, the House voted 420-0 to release Mueller’s report to the public, and in his letter to Congress, Barr said he remained “committed to as much transparency as possible.”

But Court TV anchor and former prosecutor and State & Federal Defense Attorney Seema Iyer says there could be a number of hurdles involved in making the report fully public. “Firstly,” she says, “the special counsel regulation states the report should be ‘confidential.’ Secondly,” Iyer continues, “unlike the independent counsel law that provided more latitude, and allowed for Kenneth Starr to release his entire report of President Clinton’s investigation, Mueller is operating under the 1999 Special Counsel regulations, so AG Barr doesn’t have to disclose more than the summary he wrote.”

There are a couple of ways in which the full report could see the light of day. “Barr can release more or all of it, if he chooses, subject to redactions,” Iyer explains. “Anything redacted would be to protect witnesses, grand jury and other investigations, classified material, as well as ongoing prosecutions.”

Also of note: The Electronic Privacy Information Center, a civil liberties and privacy group, filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday demanding Mueller’s full report. According to the complaint, the center is arguing on the basis of federal information laws that the public has a right to know the “full scope of Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 election and whether the President of the United States played any role such efforts.”

“In my opinion,” Iyer says, “the case against making the report public is if it would interfere in ongoing investigations which redactions would not remedy, or if there is a safety or security issue. Safety to a person(s),” she says, “overrides any interest the public has in the information.”

As of press time, the Mueller report is still available to pre-order on Amazon, though whether the listings will remain on the site is unclear. While the DOJ is unlikely to use the online shopping giant to release its report, there are a number of other books that have touched on Russia’s role in the election, from James Comey’s much-publicized tell-all, to Andrew McCabe’s deep dive into his time as deputy director of the FBI (before he was fired by Trump).

Unsurprisingly, Democrats and Republicans have disputed whether the Mueller report exonerates President Trump of any wrong doing. The back and forth between parties, and the fact that Mueller has not come out publicly with any statements, appears to only further the public interest in the report.

Iyer says it’s not surprising to her at all, calling it “Watergate 2.0.” “If the presidency was hijacked by the Russians,” she says, “the American people, and the world, has a right to know.”

