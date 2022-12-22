MrBeast as Twitter CEO? Elon Musk Isn’t Ruling Him Out

MrBeast is just asking some questions. After Elon Musk pinky-promised that he’d “resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,” the YouTuber known for his elaborate giveaways put his name in the hat for Musk’s replacement.

“Can I be the new CEO?” MrBeast tweeted.

Musk simply responded: “It’s not out of the question.”

It’s not out of the question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

It’s unclear if either of the two is joking, but it comes as MrBeast seemed to support Musk’s decision to step away as the Tweeter-in-Chief.

Replying to his poll where he said he’d “abide by the results” to step down, MrBeast referred to Twitter’s later-retracted policy that prohibited sharing links to other platforms and replied, “If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes 🤮.”

Musk later apologized for the rule, reversed it, and said, “there will be a vote for major policy changes.”

The YouTuber and CEO have had back-and-forths on Twitter in the past. Late last month, after Musk tweeted that the number of daily active users on Twitter had increased, MrBeast wondered what “YouTube’s daily actives is.”

“Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators,” Musk replied. MrBeast, who drives a Tesla, was skeptical that the CEO would be able to get that done, writing, “Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code.”

Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 22, 2022

Currently, MrBeast is the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world, with more than 122 million loyal followers. He’s known for throwing stunts, pranks, and hosting massive cash giveaways on his massive platform. In a cover story interview for Rolling Stone’s Creators Issue earlier this year, he spoke about his seemingly altruistic approach to life, saying he doesn’t “give a fuck about money.”

“I don’t want to live my life chasing the next shiny object to the next shiny object,” he said in the interview. “It’s a sad, miserable way to go about life.”

Musk leaves Twitter with a slew of unresolved issues in his former-CEO wake, from a mass exodus — including a growing list of celebrities who have abandoned the social space — and his decision to allow previously suspended accounts back onto the platform, wooing people back will likely be an uphill battle. Plus, the company’s revenue is down.