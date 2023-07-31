fbpixel
MrBeast Sues Company Behind His ‘Inedible’ Burgers

The YouTube megastar filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts, accusing the company of damaging his reputation by selling undercooked burgers
MrBeast Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

 MrBeast is seeking legal action against the company responsible for his reportedly terrible burgers.

James Donaldson, aka MrBeast, the popular YouTuber known for his extravagant cash giveaways, partnered with Virtual Dining Concept in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger’s menu out of “ghosts kitchens” — storefronts that have no physical space and operate via delivery apps where food is made out of other affiliated restaurants.

First reported by Bloomberg, Donaldson’s lawsuit accused Virtual Dining Concepts of sacrificing food quality for expansion to the point of hurting his brand and reputation. MrBeast fans described the food as “likely the worst burger [they] have ever had” and “revolting,” according to the reviews quoted in the filing.

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the lawsuit states. Donaldson claims that although he and his teams raised concerns about the food, Virtual Dining Concepts failed to address them.

In 2022, thousands of men, women, and children arrived to the grand opening of the MrBeast Burger restaurant in New Jersey, with the YouTube star himself promoting the event that day.

“I didn’t think it would be anything like this,” a security guard told Rolling Stone at the time. What started as 3,000 fans waiting in line in the early morning had swelled to at least 10,000 people. “This better be one good burger.”

About 1,700 restaurants across the country were fulfilling orders for MrBeast Burgers as of last year. Donaldson is now requesting the judge for the right to terminate the business partnership.

