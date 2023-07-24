Keith Lee, Dylan Mulvaney, Hasan Abi Among Nominees for Streamy Awards 2023

Some of the internet’s top personalities, including MrBeast, Keith Lee, Dylan Mulvaney, and more, will compete for major awards at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Announced Monday, July 24, this year’s Streamy nominees have been recognized as some of the most influential voices in beauty, comedy, food, music, gaming, and more. In addition to major voices in the creator sphere like Amelia Dimoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date, TikTok star Chris Olsen, and makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira, the show also nominated newcomers to the scene: including food connoisseur Keith Lee and one TikTok’s favorite new comedians, Jake Shane.

Known as creators’ biggest night, the Streamys is an award show dedicated to online web series, channels, actors, and personalities. First started in 2009, the ceremony recognizes and celebrates achievements in online media, first with web series, and now with social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more. (Disclosure: Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Streamys, is owned by Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)

The 2023 Streamy Awards will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels. The show will be hosted by streamer and seven-time-Streamy-winner MatPat, who is best known for creating the award-winning YouTube channel The Game Theorists.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” MatPat said in a statement, released Monday. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night — there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before — and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time.”

The 2023 Streamys is also the first year the award show will present a new category: the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award, which recognizes the top songs that have dominated social platforms. so far this year. Nominees include Kaliii, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Doechii, Coi Leray, Armani White, d4vd, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras. Editor’s picks

Here’s a full list of this year’s nominees.

Creator of the Year

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

Show of the Year​

AMP

BRYCE, Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones, First We Feast

I spent a day with, Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh, WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR ​

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

INTERNATIONAL​

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form ​

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

Breakout Creator

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane, @octopusslover8

Keith Lee

Breakout Streamer

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT ​

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover ​

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

First Person ​

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

Variety Streamer ​

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

Shxtou

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii

Podcast ​

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

Scripted Series

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series ​

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

Animated

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

Beauty

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy ​

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld

Commentary ​

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

Dance ​

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

Fashion and Style ​

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng

Gamer ​

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

Learning and Education ​

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

Science and Engineering​

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

Sports ​

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne

Technology ​

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

Cinematography ​

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory

Visual and Special Effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

