Keith Lee, Dylan Mulvaney, Hasan Abi Among Nominees for Streamy Awards 2023
Some of the internet’s top personalities, including MrBeast, Keith Lee, Dylan Mulvaney, and more, will compete for major awards at the 2023 Streamy Awards.
Announced Monday, July 24, this year’s Streamy nominees have been recognized as some of the most influential voices in beauty, comedy, food, music, gaming, and more. In addition to major voices in the creator sphere like Amelia Dimoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date, TikTok star Chris Olsen, and makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira, the show also nominated newcomers to the scene: including food connoisseur Keith Lee and one TikTok’s favorite new comedians, Jake Shane.
Known as creators’ biggest night, the Streamys is an award show dedicated to online web series, channels, actors, and personalities. First started in 2009, the ceremony recognizes and celebrates achievements in online media, first with web series, and now with social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more. (Disclosure: Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Streamys, is owned by Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)
The 2023 Streamy Awards will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels. The show will be hosted by streamer and seven-time-Streamy-winner MatPat, who is best known for creating the award-winning YouTube channel The Game Theorists.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” MatPat said in a statement, released Monday. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night — there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before — and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time.”
The 2023 Streamys is also the first year the award show will present a new category: the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award, which recognizes the top songs that have dominated social platforms. so far this year. Nominees include Kaliii, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Doechii, Coi Leray, Armani White, d4vd, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras.
Editor’s picks
Here’s a full list of this year’s nominees.
Creator of the Year
- Airrack
- Alix Earle
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Ryan Trahan
- Zach King
Show of the Year
- AMP
- BRYCE, Brandon Rogers
- Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones, First We Feast
- I spent a day with, Anthony Padilla
- RDCWorld
- Sam and Colby
- UNHhhh, WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
- Emiru
- HasanAbi
- Ironmouse
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Ludwig
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
INTERNATIONAL
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- Gaules (Brazil)
- ibai (Spain)
- Khaby Lame (Italy)
- Mikecrack (Spain)
Short Form
- the cheeky boyos
- Chris Olsen
- Connor Price
- Elyse Myers
- Rich Black Guy
Breakout Creator
Related
- Alix Earle
- Drew Afualo
- Dylan Mulvaney
- Jake Shane, @octopusslover8
- Keith Lee
Breakout Streamer
- Agent00
- ExtraEmily
- Fanum
- filian
- Shylily
COLLABORATION
- albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
- Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
- Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
- Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
- MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
- Beast Philanthropy
- DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Invisible People
- jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
- MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
CREATOR PRODUCT
- BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
- CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
- Feastables • MrBeast
- POPFLEX • Blogilates
- PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Jonas Brothers
- Kate Hudson
- Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
- Paris Hilton
First Person
- Airrack
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Danny Duncan
- Ryan Trahan
- Safiya Nygaard
Just Chatting
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
- YourRAGE
Variety Streamer
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- LIRIK
- Ludwig
- Valkyrae
VTUBER
- filian
- Gawr Gura
- Ironmouse
- Jaiden Animations
- Shxtou
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
- Area Codes • Kaliii
- Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- GOATED. • Armani White
- Here With Me • d4vd
- In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
- Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
- Players • Coi Leray
- Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
- Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
- What It Is • Doechii
Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Yard
Scripted Series
- BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
- Dhar Mann
- The Game Theorists
- Ginormo! • Steven He
- RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Hot Ones • First We Feast
- I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
- Sam and Colby
Animated
- Haminations
- HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop
- Jaiden Animations
- The Land of Boggs
- MeatCanyon
Beauty
- Brad Mondo
- colleen.makeupp
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
Comedy
- DeMarcus Shawn
- Kris Collins
- Lucas Lopez
- The McFarlands
- RDCWorld
Commentary
- Chad Chad
- D’Angelo Wallace
- Danny Gonzalez
- Kurtis Conner
- penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
- iiTzTimmy
- Scump
- tarik
- TenZ
- Typical Gamer
Dance
- Cale Brown
- Enola Bedard
- Matt Steffanina
- Merrick Hanna
- yoolwxnder
Fashion and Style
- Gunnar Deatherage
- Kenz Lawrén
- Max Alexander
- Mina Le
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Alexis Nikole
- Chef Reactions
- Cooking With Lynja
- Nick DiGiovanni
- Nigel Ng
Gamer
- Aphmau
- Caylus
- Dream
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
Health and Wellness
- Austen Alexander
- Doctor Mike
- Dr Julie
- HealthyGamerGG
- LeanBeefPatty
Kids and Family
- Brittikitty
- Gracie’s Corner
- Ms Rachel
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Recess Therapy
Learning and Education
- Big Weird World
- Colin and Samir
- TierZoo
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- AMP
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Kara and Nate
- Sofia Richie Grainge
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Gay News • Josh Helfgott
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- Task & Purpose
Science and Engineering
- Allen Pan
- Hacksmith Industries
- I did a thing
- Mark Rober
- techjoyce
Sports
- Deestroying
- Duke Dennis
- Good Good Golf
- Jesser
- Olivia Dunne
Technology
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
- Supercar Blondie
Cinematography
- Ashley Xu
- Cole Walliser
- Lyrical Lemonade
- Recider
- Will Freeark
Editing
Trending
- Cooking With Lynja
- Jet Lag: The Game
- Kelly Wakasa
- Savanah Moss
- Yes Theory
Visual and Special Effects
- Buttered Side Down
- Corridor Crew
- Justin Yi
- SoKrispyMedia
- Zach King
Writing
- CalebCity
- Dami Lee
- Josh Zilberberg
- Leo González
- Petey