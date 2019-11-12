A woman calls your phone with a siren in the background, claiming your estranged husband, the father of your children, has been hurt in a terrible accident. The only way to save him is to wire $12,000 — your entire bank account, which you’d hoped would cover the overdue mortgage payments — to the treatment facility where he’s going through rehab. Without thinking, you immediately do it. But then when you call the facility, he’s fine: No one there called you. It was all a scam.

Welcome to Motherhacker, a new scripted-fiction podcast from Gimlet media. Starring Carrie Coon (Fargo, The Leftovers) as Bridget, a PTA mom who finds herself in such a position, te podcast explores what happens when an otherwise good person is put in such a compromising situation. As laid out in this exclusive visual trailer, Bridget isn’t given much of a choice — it’s either join the team or face financial ruin. But what does it mean if she thrives? Written by playwright Sandi Farkas, the show also features well-known actors Lucas Hedges, Pedro Pascal, and Tavi Gevinson.

Scripted fiction podcasts — essentially, old-timey radio dramas — have been gaining ground over the past year, with Gevinson herself even starring in her own sci-fi comedy Bubble in 2018. Yet Motherhacker is trying out a new formula: Not only are the episodes shorter (10 to 15 minutes), they dropping all nine, 10- to 15-minute episodes on Spotify on Wednesday, November 13th.