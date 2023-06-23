MORE TRUTH

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone and Variety announced more names and special programming that will appear at the two brands’ annual Truth Seekers Summit, presented by SHOWTIME. Serving as welcomed additions to the August 2nd event, these developments will further bolster an already stacked lineup that will feature keynote and panel discussions led by journalists, documentary filmmakers and cultural trendsetters, whose sole purpose is to spread the gospel of authenticity while bringing truth to light in the stories they tell.

Hollywood and Crime’s host and co-producer, Tracy Pattin, will be a featured speaker on “The Art of Investigative Storytelling panel to discuss the creative meticulousness it takes to produce content in the investigative and true crime storytelling space.” Joining Pattin will be Executive Producer of the Investigation Discovery docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, Shannon Evangelista; Development & Production Vice President (non-fiction television and documentaries) for Condé Nast Entertainment; and Executive Producer of FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong, Sarah Amos; and Executive Producer of Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, and Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Mike Gasparro.

Also new to the Truth Seekers Summit will be a conversation led by Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime's Couples Therapy fame. Lastly, adding to the previously announced "Documentary Filmmaker Roundtable" will be documentarians R.J. Cutler (Belushi, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, The September Issue), and Roger Ross Williams, who is the first African-American director to win an Academy Award for his 2010 short documentary, Music by Prudence. They will join Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus and Executive Producer Dan Cogan, as well as Sam Pollard (director, Citizen Ashe, MLK/FBI) and Lisa Cortes (director and producer, Little Richard: I Am Everything) for a riveting discussion about the trends in documentary filmmaking.

"We're thrilled to be co-hosting our third annual Truth Seekers Summit along with Rolling Stone," Variety's CEO and Group Publisher, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, said about the Summit. "Thank you to SHOWTIME®, who gives a platform to documentary directors and producers that are shining a light on current and past issues."

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Variety for the third consecutive year to co-host the Truth Seekers Summit. Thank you to SHOWTIME® for their dedication to providing a platform for documentary filmmakers,” said Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone’s CEO.

Registration for the Truth Seekers Summit can take place here and is free. There will also be virtual access for those who can’t physically be in the Big Apple for the event—which will include networking chatrooms and on-demand access to panel and keynote conversations. Notable keynote speakers previously announced include MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who will be honored with the 2023 Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Award; The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr; Dawn Porter will talk about her Showtime docuseries Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, which traces the modern history of the highest judiciary in America; and Rolling Stone’s Editor-In-Chief, Noah Shachtman who will moderate the “Washington Political Roundtable” headlined by Laura Barrón-López (PBS NewsHour), Mary Bruce (ABC News), Mehdi Hasan (MSNBC, The Mehdi Hasan Show), and Robert Costa (CBS News).