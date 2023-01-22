At Least 10 People Killed in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California

At least 10 people were killed and a dozen more injured in a mass shooting Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, a predominantly Asian community that was celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“Officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a local business in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call,” Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at a early Sunday morning press conference.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims.”

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time, roughly 80 minutes after the city’s annual Lunar New Year celebration — which draws about 100,000 people to the city of 60,000, 65-percent of whom are Asian — had concluded at 9 p.m. Police said the site of the shooting was a ballroom dance studio, and CNN reported that the business involved was the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

According to police, the suspect, a male subject, “fled the scene and remains outstanding.” “We will look at every angle as far as whether it was a hate crime or not. It’s just too early in the investigation to know,” Meyer added. Police have not yet released the names of the victims nor a description of the suspect and what firearm was used in the shooting. A witness told the Los Angeles Times that the suspect was firing indiscriminately with a long gun.

At least 10 people were also sent to area hospitals with injuries sustained during the shooting; their conditions were not detailed by police.

The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 22, 2023

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year." Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia wrote on Twitter.

Saturday's mass shooting is California's deadliest since 14 people were killed at a Christmas party in San Bernardino, California in Dec. 2015, an incident that was ultimately deemed a terrorist attack. The Monterey Park mass shooting is also the nation's deadliest since 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in the tragedy at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school in May 2022.

The city’s Lunar New Year celebration was scheduled to continue through Sunday but the event has cancelled following the shooting “out of an abundance of caution and in reverence for the victims,” Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau and the FBI are assisting the Monterey Park police department in the investigation in the small city outside of Los Angeles where violent crime is somewhat of a rarity: According to an FBI crime database, Monterey Park had zero murders for the entire year of 2019, the New York Times reported.