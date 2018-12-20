‘Monster: The Zodiac Killer’: Hear New Podcast’s Trailer

A trailer for the podcast Monster: The Zodiac Killer focuses on the unknown murderer’s lust for publicity. The two-minute clip includes reenacted audio from the Killer’s notes to the press, speculation from people who were amazed by the Killer’s terrorism and recordings from newsreels around the time.

“Here we are 50 years after the first Zodiac killing,” says one of the commentators. “In today’s world of forensics, old cases are being solved. We’re talking about probably the most famous cold case of the last century or so, in terms of its drama and being unsolved. Who doesn’t want to know how it turns out?”

The first episode will premiere via iHeartMedia News/Talk radio stations on January 2nd at 7 p.m. local time. That and the second episode will be made available for streaming on the iHeartPodcast Network on January 3rd. New episodes of the 15-installment series will come out weekly. Episodes from its predecessor, Atlanta Monster, are available to stream now.

Matt Frederick, who hosts Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, narrates the podcast, and the host of Atlanta Monster, Payne Lindsey, serves as executive producer and also lends his voice. The podcast will feature interviews with investigators, journalists and victims’ family members.

The Zodiac Killer, who was never caught, stalked victims in northern California between December 1968 and October 1969. He sent letters in ciphers to local newspapers and taunted police. The podcasts producers say there were some 2,500 suspects, yet no one was ever arrested.