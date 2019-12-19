 'Monster: D.C. Sniper' Podcast to Go Inside the 2002 Month of Terror - Rolling Stone
‘Monster: D.C. Sniper’ Podcast to Go Inside the 2002 Month of Terror

Third installment of ‘Monster’ series explores the post-9/11 murder spree in Washington, D.C.

Elisabeth Garber-Paul

Culture Editor

A van operated by one of the victims of the random shootings at the Aspen Hill Mobil where 2 persons were shot this morning, 3 October, 2002 in Aspen Hill, MD. A blood stain from one of the victims is clearly visible on the side of the car. - 03 OCTTHE WASHINGTON SNIPER, AMERICA - OCT 2002

A van operated by one of the victims of the random shootings near Washington, D.C. in 2002.

Ron Sachs/Shutterstock

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the subsequent Anthrax attacks, America was on edge. Terrorists had breached the boarder — were they going to do it again?

In October 2002, when a man in Washington, D.C., was shot in a grocery store parking lot, and five more seemingly random people were shot the following day, it seemed like the country was entering a new era. For three weeks, the world — and especially the northeast U.S. — sat on edge as more people died from what seemed to be a skilled marksman with his eye turned on the citizens of the capital.

As Tony Harris, host of the new podcast Monster: D.C. Sniper puts it, “All of the country’s worst fears are realized.”

dc sniper

In his new podcast, which is out from iHeartRadio and Tenderfoot TV and premieres on January 2nd, Harris goes into the crimes and their aftermath. As a broadcast reporter in Baltimore during the attacks, he watched firsthand the confusion and terror they caused.

For the podcast, he talked to law enforcement, witnesses and journalists to delve into how the D.C. Sniper terrorized — and changed — America. Now, as the Supreme Court considers whether or not to amend the sentence of one of the two men convicted for the crime, the case seems more relevant than ever.

