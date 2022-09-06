Rolling Stone, NYU and YellowBrick are Partnering to Teach ‘Modern Journalism’

Students will be guided through the history of the profession and outline the current challenges journalists face.

Rolling Stone, New York University and the online education platform Yellowbrick have joined forces to teach aspiring journalists. Modern Journalism is a six-part educational content series that features Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman, Adam Pennenberg, NYU’s director of online programs for journalism, Delisa Shannon, supervising producer of news video at Rolling Stone, and Elizabeth Spiers, adjunct professor of journalism at NYU.

Throughout this series, students have learned techniques for finding, pitching, developing, and publishing stories in various mediums. They’ve learned how to research, cultivate sources, and tips for interviewing subjects. Lecturers also discussed the importance of a free press in society and challenges facing news organizations.

The latest round of modules discuss highlights journalism’s move to “digital first” and how to make sure readers find your work and how to best serve audiences online; best practices for using social media to find stories as well as to promote work to audiences; and how media business models have evolved over the decades.

The experts also discuss various career paths for those starting out in the profession, whether you are looking to work at a big company or choosing a more entrepreneurial path. “The best thing about the journalism industry these days is that there are unlimited opportunities for you to get involved,” says Tim Chan, senior director of commerce for Rolling Stone.

Upon finishing the program, students will earn a Certificate of Completion from New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

