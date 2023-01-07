fbpixel
Candy-Coat

M&M’s Looks to ‘Flip the Status Quo’ Spotlighting New Character, Women Innovators

Limited edition packages benefit non-profits She Is the Music and We Are Moving the Needle
General view of the M&M's store on Broadway in New York, NY on January 23, 2022. Candy Chocolate mascots getting a new look to become more 'inclusive'. Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP Images

In September, M&M’s — one of Mars Wrigley’s candy brands — introduced a new female character, Purple. “Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity,” the character is now featured on three new “Flipping the Status Quo” limited edition packages, which solely contain “M&M’s three leading ladies.”

While the company has been working to appear more progressive (a move that caused consternation early last year), its latest launch expands beyond rebranding: M&M’s will donate $1 for each limited-edition pack sold (up to $500,000 total) to non-profits She Is the Music, which works to increase the number of women working in music; and We Are Moving the Needle, which supports women recording industry professionals, audio engineers, and producers.

Joining the revamped Brown and Green — whose switch from go-go boots to sneakers prompted, ahem snickers (Brown at least earned a kitten heel), and this excellent “Let the Green M&M Be a Nasty Little Slut” article — Purple, who appears in white combat-style boots, are all seen upside-down on the packaging. The versions come in milk chocolate, peanut milk chocolate, and peanut butter milk chocolate varieties.

Along with the limited-edition launch, M&M’s is calling for folks to nominate women who are “changemakers, innovators and out-of-the-box movers and shakers” for a chance to be one of 10 grand prize winners who will be featured on the candy’s platforms and will receive a $10,000 grant to help fund their respective missions. The nomination period for the contest runs through Jan. 15.

