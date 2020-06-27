Mississippi Is Poised to Replace State Flag Featuring Confederate War Emblem

As the South continues to reckon with its glorification of Confederate generals and iconography, the Mississippi House of Representatives voted on Saturday to clear the way for a bill that would replace the state flag, which has featured a Confederate battle emblem in its upper left-hand corner since 1894.

Though Republicans hold a supermajority in the House, the resolution — which suspends legislative rules to allow for a vote on a bill to change the flag — passed by the necessary two-thirds majority, 85-24. Applause broke out in the chamber once the tally was announced. The resolution will now move to the Senate, where it is also expected to pass. It’s unclear when exactly the state legislature plans to vote on a new bill to change the flag, which will only require simple majority to pass.

“Change is hard. People are going to resist initially, but I think over time it’s going to be proven that this was the right decision,” Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Saturday, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger. “We’re poised to reach our full potential now. We try to overcome enough obstacles in Mississippi as it is … This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that’s unifying for all Mississippians and that’s what we’re going to do.”

On Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed that he will sign a bill to change the flag. “The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag,” he wrote. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

Saturday’s vote is the result of a widespread campaign to pressure the legislature to change the flag, following a national call for racial justice after weeks of Black Lives Matter national protests. On Thursday morning, a group including college football coaches and Christian ministers occupied the Mississippi Capitol to lobby for the flag to be changed. “We removed the flag from our campus five years ago, so we’ve made it clear that it doesn’t represent who we are at Ole Miss,” Lane Kiffin, head coach of Ole Miss, told ESPN. “Today is another big step in doing our part to move the state forward and ensure a more welcoming environment for everyone. This is extremely important to me and to our players.”

A week earlier, the Southeastern Athletic Conference, which includes Ole Miss and Mississippi State, warned that it will not hold championship events in the state until the flag is changed. A day later, the NCAA issued a similar warning. “There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” NCAA Board of Governors Chairman Michael Drake said in a statement.

As pressure mounted this week, Republican Reeves acknowledged Thursday in a Facebook post that “there is honest pain and discomfort felt when some Mississippians look at the symbol on our flag,” and that he is “torn” on the best path forward for the state. Reeves noted that while he preferred the people vote on whether to change the flag, as they did in 2001 when 64 percent voted to keep the flag, he would not contest a vote by the state’s legislature. “Make no mistake, a vote to change the rules is a vote to change the flag,” he concluded. “If they get those votes, a veto would be pointless. That debate would be over, and the flag would change.”

The decision to change the flag follows announcements from organizations like NASCAR, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy that they will ban Confederate flags at events and installations.

Mississippi is the last state in the nation whose flag bears the Confederate war emblem. In 2013, 150 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the state became the last to ratify the 13th Amendment and officially abolish slavery.