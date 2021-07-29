Woman Goes Missing During Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival

A 23-year-old Tallahassee woman has been reported missing following this past weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, according to NBC.

Nicholas Prevost, 20, last saw Ashley Espinosa-Sanchez, at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. Miami Gardens police confirmed to NBC that they were working on a missing person’s case, but did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Prevost and Espinoza-Sanchez drove down together to attend the three-day festival, after which Espinoza-Sanchez handed her phone to her friend after growing tired of holding it, then disappeared into the crowd to watch Don Toliver perform at 6:30 p.m.

Espinoza-Sanchez’s childhood friend, Amber Hicks, told the Miami Herald that Espinoza-Sanchez suffers from manic episodes and worries she was having one at the time of her disappearance. According to Hicks, Espinoza-Sanchez hasn’t shown up for work for several days.

“This is probably one of the worst weekends of my life. I didn’t even care about the Rolling Loud festival when she disappeared, like, at all,” Prevost told NBC. He did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment, but has been trying to piece together where Espinoza-Sanchez may have gone via Twitter tips.

Thursday, police told a local news outlet that Espinoza-Sanchez was seen on surveillance video on Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium lost and found. “Video shows she was in the company of an unknown black male, 5′10″ – 6′0″, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, red shirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat,” Miami Gardens police said in a release. “The video also shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez was wearing the same romper from Saturday. However, instead of sneakers she was wearing long black socks with sandals that appeared too large for her feet. Video shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez and the black male appear to part ways on foot in opposite directions. She was last seen walking towards parking lot #18. It is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.”