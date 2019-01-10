Best True-Crime Podcast: ‘Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo’

Many existing crime podcasts center on white, female, middle- or upper-class victims, ignoring a vast population of victims of color (black women, for example, disproportionately experience all kinds of violence). CBC’s investigative podcast, Finding Cleo, is a powerful departure from that norm, using the story of a little girl named Cleopatra Semaganis Nicotine, who disappeared from her Saskatchewan First Nations community, to shed light on the plight of indigenous girls and women everywhere.

Reported by veteran Canadian journalist Connie Walker, who is indigenous herself, the show interviews members of Nicotine’s family to piece together what happened to Cleo, who was seized by social services in 1974. She and her siblings were adopted into different white families across Canada as part of the “ Sixties Scoop ,” but Cleo’s biological family had never officially learned what became of her. They’d heard rumors that she was murdered while hitchhiking in Arkansas, but for decades their quest for answers went nowhere — until the launch of Walker’s fascinating investigative podcast.