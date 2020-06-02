 Minnesota Files Human Rights Complaint Against Police Department - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next 'He Shook the World': George Floyd's Legendary Houston Legacy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Minnesota Files Human Rights Complaint Against the Minneapolis Police Department

“We know that deeply seated issues exist,” Governor Tim Walz said. “I know it because we saw the casual nature of the erasing of George Floyd’s life and humanity”

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Members of the Minneapolis Police Department face off with protesters during a fourth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. On 29 May, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced third degree murder charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd.Police abuse protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, USA - 29 May 2020

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department face off with protesters during a fourth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd.

Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department, Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced at a news conference Tuesday.

The complaint comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police during an arrest on May 25.

“We know that deeply seated issues exist,” the governor said, according to an AP report.  “I know it because we saw the casual nature of the erasing of George Floyd’s life and humanity. We also saw the reaction of the community. They expected nothing to happen because nothing happened so many times before.”

Walz said that there will be an investigation into the department’s practices and policies over the past 10 years to determine if police have systematically discriminated against people of color — and how to remedy that if so. State Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation. The FBI is also investigating the death of Floyd.

All officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired following the incident; Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, effectively causing his death, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He’s also been the subject of several conduct complaints in the past. A recent autopsy has deemed Floyd’s death a homicide.

According to the AP, five black officers sued the department in 2007 over alleged discrimination. The city settled the lawsuit for $740,000.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: George Floyd, George Floyd Protests

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.