Minnesota Files Human Rights Complaint Against the Minneapolis Police Department

The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department, Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced at a news conference Tuesday.

The complaint comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police during an arrest on May 25.

“We know that deeply seated issues exist,” the governor said, according to an AP report. “I know it because we saw the casual nature of the erasing of George Floyd’s life and humanity. We also saw the reaction of the community. They expected nothing to happen because nothing happened so many times before.”

Walz said that there will be an investigation into the department’s practices and policies over the past 10 years to determine if police have systematically discriminated against people of color — and how to remedy that if so. State Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation. The FBI is also investigating the death of Floyd.

All officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired following the incident; Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, effectively causing his death, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He’s also been the subject of several conduct complaints in the past. A recent autopsy has deemed Floyd’s death a homicide.

According to the AP, five black officers sued the department in 2007 over alleged discrimination. The city settled the lawsuit for $740,000.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.