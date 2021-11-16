Swifties, Stand Down: Miles Teller Says He’s Vaccinated After Music Video Backlash

Miles Teller is calling for a rumor ceasefire after his appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” resurfaced claims by the Daily Mail that his refusal to be vaccinated shut down production on his Paramount + series, The Offer.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

In a “thank you” included in the music video, Swift highlighted the crew, thanking everyone from the actors to the Covid-19 safety team — which is what raised flags about Teller.

Part of the conversation on social also included Teller’s friendship with Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers who was fined $300,000 by the NFL for violating Covid-19 protocols — including attending a party while unvaccinated. Teller’s former co-star Shailene Woodley, who is engaged to Rodgers, took to social media to defend her fiancé in the aftermath, taking aim at publications “grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

Swift’s fervent fandom took time out of their busy schedule of streaming the recently released Red (Taylor’s Version) and watching the accompanying short film for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” to put pressure on Teller. The social media statement marks the first time the actor has cleared the air about his much speculated vaccination status, and all it took was catching a little heat from Swifties.