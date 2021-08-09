 'Jeopardy!' Host Candidate Mike Richards Addresses Discrimination Suit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Country Music Picks for Week of August 9th
Home Culture Culture News

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Frontrunner: Pregnancy Discrimination Allegations Not ‘Reality of Who I Am’

“I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys,” Mike Richards says

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Richards

Mike Richards

via Getty Images

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, currently the frontrunner for the role of the show’s host, responded to allegations of pregnancy discrimination Monday related to a lawsuit from 10 years ago. Richards — who would be filling the shoes of Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 — was named in a pair of lawsuits by Price Is Right models back in 2010 (per Variety).

Ex-Price Is Right model Brandi Cochran accused Richards of firing her after she became pregnant, while Lanisha Cole also claimed she had been wrongfully terminated and harassed. Richards was dismissed from Cole’s suit and the case was settled out of court, while Cochran’s suit against producer FremantleMedia, Richards, and others made its way to trial, where the jury awarded her $8 million in damages. The decision was overturned in 2014 on appeal and an agreement was reached by both sides. (A representative for Cochran did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.)

Related Stories

Alex Trebek, Larry King Receive Posthumous Daytime Emmy Awards
'Jeopardy!' Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek Following Host's Final Episode

Related Stories

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Richards responded to both his possible new role and the lawsuit in a memo to show employees Monday. “These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” he wrote. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

Price Is Right host Drew Carey came out in support of Richards this past weekend: “Every TPIR model since I started got pregnant and he built whole season arcs celebrating them. We even had Baby Shower shows for crying out loud. They weren’t even allowed to talk to me before Mike came on the show.”

“He took them from just bodies on the stage to actual people that audiences could get to know as part of the TPIR family,” he added. “He’s great. And I hope he gets to be the next Jeopardy host too.”

In This Article: Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.