Mike Mignola Returns to the World of ‘Hellboy’ with New One-Shot Comic

After five years, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is returning to the world he built as both the writer and illustrator of a new full-length comic book. Titled Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, the new one-shot is due to be published by Dark Horse Comics on December 1. The story picks up after the end of 2019’s B.P.R.D: The Devil You Know, with Hellboy gone and humanity having narrowly escaped annihilation underground. The one-shot is Mignola’s first full-length comic book since 2016’s Hellboy in Hell. Here, he reunites with frequent collaborators, colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Clem Robins. Check out an exclusive look at both Mignola’s cover below, as well as a variant by storied Hellboy cover artist Ben Stenbeck.

Image: Mike Mignola/Dark Horse

“Even after Hellboy was finished with Hell, I knew I wasn’t,” Mignola said in a statement. “I’d relocated two of my favorite characters there — Edward Grey and Koshchei the Deathless. I figured the two of them were bound to run into each other (and they will), but first I had an unfinished bit of business for Ed to take care of on his own. It was a real pleasure to dive back into that world, and I look forward to getting back there again before too long.”

Ben Stenbeck/Dark Horse

Although the announcement is a happy return to the dual roles of writer and illustrator for Mignola, he hasn’t been lacking in ambition. The prolific creator has had a number of major projects announced this year, including illustrating the hardback Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook, co-writing the long-awaited comic book adaptation of the seminal Hellboy novel “The Bones of Giants,” as well as his recently announced Pinnochio reimagining with Beehive Books.

For more on Mignola and the upcoming one-shot, tune into his upcoming appearance on our Rolling Stone on Twitch channel, September 13 at 5pm EST.