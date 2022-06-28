 'A Horrific Human Tragedy': 46 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: This Surround Sound JBL Soundbar is Just $350 Right Now
Home Culture Culture News

‘A Horrific Human Tragedy’: 46 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Trailer

Discovery marks the single greatest loss of life of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border known to authorities

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
'A Horrific Human Tragedy': 46 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Trailer'A Horrific Human Tragedy': 46 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Trailer

Police work the scene where dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Eric Gay/AP Images

Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery Monday when the bodies of 46 migrants were found in an abandoned truck trailer in a remote area of San Antonio.

Twelve adults and four children were found alive at the scene and were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters, noting that the individuals found inside the trailer had no access to water. Temperatures in San Antonio topped 103 degrees Fahrenheit Monday.

“We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there,” Hood said. “None of us come to work imagining that.”

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, authorities were alerted about the truck around 6 p.m. local time by an individual who heard cries for help in the area. McManus said the discovery marked the single deadliest border crossing attempt known to authorities. In 2017, 10 migrants died after being trapped inside a truck parked at a San Antonio Walmart, while 19 migrants were also found dead in a truck in the city in 2003, the Texas Tribune reported.

Related Stories

Robb Elementary School to Be Demolished Following Uvalde Massacre
Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, No One Knows What Really Happened

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg during a news conference Monday, adding that the deceased were “families who were likely trying to find a better life.”

Texas governor Greg Abbott was quick to politicize the tragedy, blaming President Joe Biden and Democrats for the continued influx of migrants entering the United States at the Texas border. “These deaths are on Biden,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Speaking to Reuters, Jack Staton, a former ICE official, said the area is popular with smugglers due to the large amount of truck traffic along Interstate 35. “It was only a matter of time before a tragedy like this was going to happen again,” he told the publication.

 

In This Article: Immigration, Texas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.