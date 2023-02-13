At Least Three Dead, Five Injured in Michigan State University Shooting

At least three people were shot dead and five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night, campus police confirmed.

Chris Rozman, the university Police Department’s interim deputy police chief, said in a news conference on Monday night that the shooting took place in multiple locations. “The incident did move to a building in close proximity, the Michigan State University Union Building, where there was another report of a shooting immediately following the first incident,” said Rozman. He confirmed that there were at least five victims involved and that some of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Rozman described the suspect as a “Black male, shorter in stature, and wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.” Other reports have described the suspect as wearing a mask. Rozman asked those on campus to remain sheltered in place as police searched for the suspect, and said that all campus activities will be canceled for the next 48 hours.

In a text alert sent at 10:05 p.m., the university urged students to “run, hide, fight,” and to secure-in-place or to evacuate safely. The message warned students about a situation involving “active violence.”

Shortly after, police stated that there were “multiple reported injuries” and that they were “receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus.” MSU told the Detroit News in a statement that the suspect “is still at large and believed to be on foot.”

According to police, victims were transported to nearby Sparrow Hospital. The university has more than 50,000 students, according to its website.

Representatives for Michigan State University did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter Monday night. “The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson described the tragedy at Michigan State University as “unfathomable.” Benson tweeted on Monday that the “repetitive terror cannot continue. We must come together and do whatever it takes to protect our kids & communities from gun violence.”