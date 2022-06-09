Michigan Officer Who Killed Black Driver Is Charged With Second Degree Murder

The police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya — a Michigan Black man who was pulled over for a traffic stop in early April — was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Officer Christopher Schurr, who was on paid leave during the investigation, was seen shooting and killing Lyoya after struggling to detain him due to “an improper Michigan registration.” A video shows the officer kneeling on Lyoya’s body before shooting him.

“Taking a look at everything that I reviewed in this case, I believe there is a sufficient basis to proceed on a single count of second-degree murder, and that charge has been filed with the courts as of today,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told reporters during a news conference Thursday.

“I hope it sends [the message] that we take these cases seriously,” he added. “Everybody thinks the prosecutors are essentially an arm or just a branch of police, and we’re not. We are our own entity.”

The former officer is set to be arraigned on Friday. Lyoya was an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the father of two children.