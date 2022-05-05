A Top YouTube Beauty Guru Has an Ugly History of Peddling Pseudoscience Bullshit

Over the past few years, and particularly at the height of the pandemic, beauty and wellness influencers have been pivoting en masse from posting generic skincare and athleisure spon con to actively spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories. One person who may have joined this category is Michelle Phan, the OG YouTube beauty guru with 8.8 million subscribers who posted some concerning Instagram stories over the weekend that seem to highlight her gradual pivot to the right.

After a high-profile hiatus in 2015, Phan returned to YouTube with a splash in 2019, continuing to make soft-spoken beauty tutorials featuring diaphanous, ethereal makeup. Over the past few years, Phan has pivoted somewhat away from product recommendations and tutorials, instead peddling crypto and posting about Bitcoin conferences. Yet her most recent Instagram stories indicates that she may be further down the rabbit hole of misinformation and pseudoscience than previously thought.

On Sunday, Phan, who did not return multiple requests for comment through a representative, posted a series of Instagram stories about a spiritual retreat she was attending in San Diego. “I can’t even begin to articulate how incredibly life-changing today was. I’m still processing all the miracles I witnessed…and the miracle I became today,” she wrote, saying she had felt the power of “Divine Love” through “intentional mediation [sic] with breath work.” She went on to say that she “saw angels” and “healed a man who had been in a wheelchair for years”: “He’s not only walking now, but dancing with joy,” she wrote.

Phan noted that the retreat she had attended entailed her getting four hours of sleep per day, waking up at 3 a.m. to meditate for five hours straight without bathroom breaks, concluding with a screengrab of her alarm set for 4 a.m. to do “body electric meditation.” “I am the universe experiencing itself, and I feel Love because I am Love,” she said.

Phan’s posts were concerning to her fans, who did not understand why she was promoting a meditation retreat that involved intense sleep deprivation and claims of spiritual healing. Some accused her of having undergone a mental breakdown, or of having joined a cult. But in truth, Phan’s endorsement seems to be only one small part of a long-term shift she has been making toward promoting questionable individuals and beliefs on her platform.

As she later clarified in a follow-up post, the retreat Phan attended was a $1,999 San Diego workshop aimed at immersing attendees into a “new model of consciousness [to] discover the signs and shifts that demonstrate your successful connection to the quantum field — and deepen your understanding of how the mind creates a new reality.” The retreat was hosted by Dr. Joe Dispenza, an immensely popular influencer with 2.1 million followers on Instagram who touts himself as a “New York Times best selling author” and “researcher of epigenetics, quantum physics, and neuroscience.” On his page, Dispenza espouses various breathing exercises and meditations in order to “connect to the quantum field [and] synchronize your energy with its vibration.”

Dispenza is not a neuroscientist at all; he is a chiropractor who is licensed by a school that lost accreditation in 2002 for its subpar teaching methods, according to Derek Beres, a journalist and cohost of the podcast Conspirituality. Dispenza was previously the in-house chiropractor and master teacher for Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment led by JZ Knight, a spiritual leader who has claimed to be clairvoyant and telepathic and has also claimed to channel the ancient, 35-000-year-old Lemurian warrior Ramtha. Ramtha has attracted attention from none other than the Southern Poverty Law Center for espousing homophobic and anti-Semitic views.

Dispenza has claimed to have healed himself after a cycling accident in the 1980s, and promotes the idea that one can cure any illness through the power of thought, touting on his website how his teachings have cured paralyzed people and people with terminal cancer; in his workshops, he has also told women who struggle with infertility that they can get pregnant by “tun[ing] into” positive energy. These teachings have reportedly led to material harm to ailing people, according to a woman interviewed on Conspirituality, who alleges that her husband died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 45, at one point contemplating stopping chemotherapy due to his belief that Dispenza’s meditation tactics could potentially be more effective.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Of the “cult” allegations, Beres says, “I would say that he has amassed a cult of personality that he’s rapidly monetizing. It doesn’t fit the normal dynamic of that word in the sense that he doesn’t have a commune, but the fact that he’s charging a ton of money to run retreats and is spouting pseudoscientific spirituality at them, I would call him an ‘aspiring cult leader.'” (Dispenza did not immediately return requests for comment.) Dispenza’s Instagram followers include influencers like Russell Brand, the anti-vax promoter Dr. Kelly Brogan, Sopranos star Jamie Lynn Sigler, Inventing Anna star Laverne Cox, former Victoria’ Secret model and anti-vaxxer Doutzen Kroes, and of course, Phan herself.

Phan’s significance in the beauty world and in the influencer ecosystem at large is difficult to overstate. “She’s just like one of the original beauty influencers that really made it and her brand/legacy is still well regarded,” says one beauty content creator, who did not wish to be named due to Phan’s standing in the industry. “She was named 30 under 30 [in Forbes ] before social media was a thing like it is now. I think [her success was evidence] of, ‘oh wow, you really can make a career from this.'”