 Michelle Obama Announces Weekly Storytime Series
Michelle Obama Announces Storytime Series, ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories,” former First Lady said

Angie Martoccio

Michelle Obama

Beginning April 20th, Michelle Obama will host an online series in which she reads children's books out loud every Monday.

STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For one magical month, Michelle Obama will host an online series in which she reads children’s books out loud every Monday. Mondays With Michelle Obama, in partnership with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids, will kick off on April 20th and conclude on May 11th.

The former First Lady will begin by reading The Gruffalo, a 1999 book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler that tells the story of a mouse walking through the woods.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” she said in a statement. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere.”

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break),” she added.

Throughout the month-long series, Obama will also read Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Dragon in Your Book, Eliza Wheeler’s Miss Maple’s Seeds and Eric Carle’s 1969 classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar. They’ll be streamed on PBS’ YouTube and Facebook page at noon E.T.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Michelle Obama

