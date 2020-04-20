Michelle Obama Announces Storytime Series, ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’

For one magical month, Michelle Obama will host an online series in which she reads children’s books out loud every Monday. Mondays With Michelle Obama, in partnership with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids, will kick off on April 20th and conclude on May 11th.

The former First Lady will begin by reading The Gruffalo, a 1999 book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler that tells the story of a mouse walking through the woods.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” she said in a statement. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere.”

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break),” she added.

I can't wait to share the magic of storytelling with kids everywhere by reading a beloved children's book every Monday with @PBSKIDS and @Penguinrandom. I hope you’ll tune in today at 12PM ET as I read "The Gruffalo" on @PBSKIDS's YouTube channel and Facebook page! pic.twitter.com/6sDVovw42X — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 20, 2020

Throughout the month-long series, Obama will also read Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Dragon in Your Book, Eliza Wheeler’s Miss Maple’s Seeds and Eric Carle’s 1969 classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar. They’ll be streamed on PBS’ YouTube and Facebook page at noon E.T.