Michelle Obama Book Tour Recruits Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres as Moderators

Michelle Obama has recruited a star-studded collection of celebrity moderators to join her upcoming book tour in support of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, set for release on Nov. 15.

The 13-date tour will feature appearances from varying guests for each Live Nation-produced event, including Ellen DeGeneres, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Letterman, Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb, Michele Norris, Heather McGhee, and poet Elizabeth Alexander.

“For me, ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Obama shared in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The former First Lady’s touring return will make stops in six cities – Washington D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco – with newly added appearances tacked onto the month-long endeavor featuring a different moderator for almost every night.

DeGeneres will kick off the tour as the selected moderator for its first two of three nights at the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C., with Alexander concluding the trio of shows. King and Hoda will appear in Philadelphia, while Perry is slated to tackle both Atlanta tour dates. Letterman and McGhee will each take on one of the Chicago shows and O’Brien, Ross, and Norris each have a night in San Francisco. Winfrey will round out the tour’s conclusion at its final stop at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theatre on Dec. 13.

Ticket information is available on the official The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times website. The book marks Obama’s follow-up to her debut memoir Becoming.

Michelle Obama Book Tour Dates

Nov. 15 – Washington D.C. @ Warner Theatre (Ellen DeGeneres)

Nov. 16 – Washington D.C. @ Warner Theatre (Ellen DeGeneres)

Nov. 17 – Washington D.C. @ Warner Theatre (Elizabeth Alexander)

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Gayle King)

Nov. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Hoda Kotb)

Dec. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre (Tyler Perry)

Dec. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre (Tyler Perry)

Dec. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (David Letterman)

Dec. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (Heather McGhee)

Dec. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic (Conan O’Brien)

Dec. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic (Tracee Ellis Ross)

Dec. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic (Michele Norris)

Dec. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theatre (Oprah Winfrey)