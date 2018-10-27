Michael Moore Responds to Targeted Photo on Mail Bomb Suspect’s Van

Michael Moore issued a statement Friday after a photo of his face with a crosshairs superimposed over it was seen on the van allegedly owned by the man arrested in connection to a wave of mail bombs.

“The accused bomber plastered a picture of me on the side of his van, with a crosshairs target over my face. Actually, the target is over my neck, which I’ll take as a minor concession on his part,” Moore said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The Fahrenheit 11/9 filmmaker then blamed Donald Trump and Fox News for pushing the dangerous rhetoric that inspired the perpetrator, identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, to mail over a dozen explosive devices to those in politics and media who have criticized the president.

“The threat of right-wing violence against figures on the American left is not new. It is not an aberration. It is not a violation of norms. It IS the norm,” Moore said.

“Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel and right-wing radio have preyed upon those who’ve seen their American Dream go up in smoke, and they have helped to create a generation of angry and violent conspiracy theorists who will believe any lie that is perpetrated on those airwaves. These angry right wing men have been openly encouraged to act on those lies, even as late as this very morning when Trump was tweeting his doubts that the bombs were real.”

Like Robert De Niro, the intended target of one of the mail bombs, Moore encouraged people to vote in order to stop “the violent culture [Trump] instigates and nurtures.”

“Sadly, the new and dangerous dynamic of political violence in America is that it is now promoted and encouraged by the President of the United States,” Moore said. “There are millions and millions of us who will never be intimidated, who will never back down, and who will show up on Election Day.”