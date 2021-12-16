 3 Arrested in Deaths of Instagram Model, Friend Dumped at LA Hospitals - Rolling Stone
Three Men Arrested in Deaths of Instagram Model and Friend Dumped at L.A. Hospitals

Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, “were given drugs and overdosed” before they were abandoned at separate hospitals, LAPD investigators say

Instagram model Christy Giles

Christy Giles/Instagram

A wannabe actor from Staten Island is among three suspects arrested in connection with the deaths of two women whose unconscious bodies were callously ditched outside Los Angeles hospitals by masked assailants last month, Los Angeles Police said Thursday.

Investigators say Instagram model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, “were given drugs and overdosed” at a residence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Nov. 13 before the suspects made separate trips to abandon them outside hospitals two miles apart.

David Pearce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and D-list actor Brandt Osborn, 42, allegedly dumped Giles first, driving three miles in a black Toyota Prius with no plates to leave her outside of Southern California Hospital in Culver City, police said.

The men later deserted Cabrales Arzola at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles while she was “unconscious and in very critical condition,” police said. She was declared dead on Nov. 24.

Pearce was arrested and booked on suspicion of manslaughter with his bail set at $1 million, the LAPD said. Osborn and Ansbach were booked on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter with bails set at $100,000.

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” police said in their statement Thursday.

A GoFundMe set up by Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, said the young model was left “lifeless” on a sidewalk outside the medical building. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The formal causes of death for both women are pending toxicology testing.

Osborn’s IMDb bio says he worked as an intern on The Howard Stern Show and had a bit part on Nurse Jackie in 2014. Also in 2014, he posted a photo on his Facebook account showing him with an arm flung around a seemingly uncomfortable and unsmiling Paris Hilton in what appears to be a public setting.

