Want to Own Melania Trump’s Icy Glare? New NFT Drop Lets You Do Just That

In 2017, a meme-frenzied Internet asked then-first lady Melania Trump to blink twice if she needed saving. Now out of the White House, her unblinking eyes will live on the web forever, specifically on the Solana blockchain. On Thursday morning, Trump announced that she was selling a watercolor painting of her mascara-enveloped, icy-blue glare up as an NFT.

The image, created by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and titled “Melania’s Vision,” comes with an audio message from the Slovenian woman herself: “My vision is… look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage.” It’s priced at 1 SOL, the Solana cryptocurrency that is currently worth $182.54.

According to MelaniaTrump.com, an unspecified portion of the proceeds will go to foster-care children. “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Mrs. Trump said in a written statement sent from “The Office of Melania Trump” in Palm Beach, Florida. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

“Melania’s Vision,” which will be available for purchase until December 31st, is the first part of a series that will be rolled out in the new year. Trump will host all of her projects on her own NFT platform via her website and plans to release NFTs “in regular intervals.” She promises to send original buyers physical versions of the artworks, as well as a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.” What is the medium and size of the physical art? What kind of accessories? Will owners receive a painted napkin and a keychain? Details are sparse. Representatives have not yet responded to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Mrs. Trump tweeted that she’s “excited” to “[help] our nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream.” Unique indeed.