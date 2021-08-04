Mel Brooks to Publish Memoir ‘All About Me!’ This Fall

Comedy legend Mel Brooks will publish a new memoir, All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business, November 30th via Random House imprint Ballantine Books.

All About Me will find the 95-year-old Brooks offering an overview of his entire life and career, starting with his childhood in Depression-era Brooklyn, a stint in the U.S. Army during World War II, and his years as a teenage comedian in the Catskills. He’ll also chronicle, and offer insight into the creation of, his huge portfolio of celebrated works, including Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows, his smash collaboration with Carl Reiner, “The 2,000 Year Old Man,” and various classic comedies like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein.

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said in a statement (per The Associated Press). “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”

Per a description of the book on the Random House website, Brooks will also share stories about his numerous friends and collaborators including Caesar, Reiner, Gene Wilder, Madeleine Kahn, Alfred Hitchcock, and his late wife Anne Bancroft. Brooks has also recorded the audiobook version of All About Me, which will be released alongside the hardcover book.