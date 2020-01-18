 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Abdicate Royal Titles - Rolling Stone
“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the Queen says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will abdicate their royal titles and repay taxpayers $3.1 million, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will abdicate their royal titles and repay taxpayers $3.1 million as part of the arrangement that will allow the couple to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

While Harry and Markle will not be stripped entirely of their royalty — Harry will remain sixth-in-line for the British throne — the pair will no longer employ the titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will also stop receiving financial support from the Crown, will also reimburse British taxpayers for the recent $3.1 million refurbishment on Frogmore Cottage, which will remain the couple’s U.K. home, the BBC reports.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. 

Buckingham Palace added, “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Markle and Harry will officially enter civilian life “in the spring of 2020,” Buckingham Palace added.

On January 8th, the Sussexes announced on social media, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

In the stunning announcement that sent shockwaves through the Royal family and British press, the couple said they would split time between the U.K. and North America.

